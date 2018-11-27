In Photos: Shuswap stars shine on the dance floor

Dancing with the Shuswap Stars was the hottest ticket in town Friday, as participants waltzed, tangoed, two-stepped and hip hopped to support worthy local organizations.

Attendees of the sold-out event packed the SASCU Recreation Centre gymnasium Nov. 23 to watch and vote for their favourite competing dancers while donating money to support the Shuswap Hospice Society and the Larch Hills chalet expansion project.

As of Monday, Nov. 26, the event had raised approximately $48,000 to be divided between the two causes.

“Once again this event has shown how popular our homegrown Dancing with the Stars has proven to be,” commented Dancing with the Shuswap Stars committee’s Val Heckrodt.

Winning the couples division were Jordan and Brittany Grieve, whose costumes (designed by Brittany) and storytelling added depth and detail to their lively performance of the Charleston that would wow both the audience and judges. Runners up were Dana Thiessen and Larry Cleve who impressed with a lively salsa.

In the pro-am (professional/amateur) division, instructor Heather Stranks and Graham Spence won the night with a pirate-themed tango. Runners up were Melissa Franklin and Instructor Orlando Robertson with an energetic jive.

In between competitions, attendees hit the dance floor to groove to Vernon’s Legendary Lake Monsters.

Heckrodt was grateful for everyone who helped make for another successful Dancing with the Shuswap Stars, from the competing dancers and instructors, to those who attended and/or donated, to all those who worked behind the scenes to make it happen.

Heckrodt adds there will be a wrap up meeting Sunday where the future of the event will be discussed. He notes donations from this year’s event has the chalet project on track for completion. Meanwhile, representatives of Shuswap Hospice Society have been working with the committee for the past two years, learning the ropes with the intent of making Dancing with the Shuswap Stars the society’s main fundraiser.

