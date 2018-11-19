JCI Alternative Gift Fair gives back

Not sure what to give your loved ones this year? Your kids’ teachers? Office secret Santa? JCI Vernon’s Alternative Gift Fair is your solution – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schubert Centre.

With more than 18 local non-profits and charities the Alternative Gift Fair offers holiday shoppers an easy way to buy gifts of charitable donations and a means to support their favourite causes.

Each participating organization offers a variety of meaningful “gifts of help” in prices ranges starting as low as $10. Shoppers then receive gift certificates and inserts that identify their donations.

The JCI Vernon Alternative Gift Fair is on the same day as the downtown Vernon Christmas Light up, so on your way to the Light Up why not stop by the Schubert Centre and take care of some of your holiday gift shopping for a good cause?” said Jason Keis, fair co-chair.

JCI Vernon is a group of young professionals and entrepreneurs (aged 19-40) committed to creating positive change in the community. Through networking, training and personal development opportunities, JCI inspires members to build leadership skills and take action.

