Kal Rotary fundraiser leads to wheelchair van purchase

One resident, pictured below, waves as she boards her new ride. Staff describe her as being so happy that she weeps tears of joy when going out in the van. (Submitted photo)

Thanks to the generosity of last year’s Kalamalka Rotary’s Dream Auction, residents of Venture Training’s Hawthorn House are now sitting pretty in their new ride.

The $39,000 awarded by Kalamalka Rotary was instrumental in securing the $56,000 needed to buy a wheelchair accessible mobility van.

“This vehicle was desperately needed to transport our residents,” said Eileen Howells, former Executive Director for Venture Training.

“We purchased two group homes in 2015 and until now have had to rely on Handidart, taxis and the borrowing of vehicles from other programs or staff vehicles for transport. This van provides the freedom for some of the most vulnerable people in our community. We are very grateful to Kalamalka Rotary for being selected to receive this donation,” she said.

Kalamalka Rotary Local Donations Chair Brian Reid says, “On behalf of Kalamalka Rotary, we are very pleased to support the residents of Venture Training with funds for the wheelchair accessible van. We are delighted to have chosen this project as one of our major beneficiaries of 2017 Dream Auction proceeds.”

Kalamalka Rotary’s 2018 Dream Auction gets underway Nov. 17.

“We’ve been working hard to create an amazing evening for our guests,” shares Dream Auction Chair Sarah Pruckl. “With the generous support of our community, local businesses and our guests, we are hoping to support more organizations in our community and around the world.” Venture Training, Greater Vernon’s pioneer social service provider, established in 1955, supports more than 250 adults with developmental and physical disabilities. The organization provides 20 distinguished services ranging from residential complex care, home-share, day programs, therapeutic work as well as community employment. Pictured here is Kal Rotary Local Donations Chair; Brian Reid, Executive Director of Venture Training; Ryan Cucheron together with some of the residents at Venture Training.