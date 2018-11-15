One resident, pictured below, waves as she boards her new ride. Staff describe her as being so happy that she weeps tears of joy when going out in the van. (Submitted photo)

Kal Rotary fundraiser leads to wheelchair van purchase

The $39,000 awarded by Kalamalka Rotary was instrumental in securing the $56,000 needed.

Thanks to the generosity of last year’s Kalamalka Rotary’s Dream Auction, residents of Venture Training’s Hawthorn House are now sitting pretty in their new ride.

The $39,000 awarded by Kalamalka Rotary was instrumental in securing the $56,000 needed to buy a wheelchair accessible mobility van.

“This vehicle was desperately needed to transport our residents,” said Eileen Howells, former Executive Director for Venture Training.

“We purchased two group homes in 2015 and until now have had to rely on Handidart, taxis and the borrowing of vehicles from other programs or staff vehicles for transport. This van provides the freedom for some of the most vulnerable people in our community. We are very grateful to Kalamalka Rotary for being selected to receive this donation,” she said.

Kalamalka Rotary Local Donations Chair Brian Reid says, “On behalf of Kalamalka Rotary, we are very pleased to support the residents of Venture Training with funds for the wheelchair accessible van. We are delighted to have chosen this project as one of our major beneficiaries of 2017 Dream Auction proceeds.”

Kalamalka Rotary’s 2018 Dream Auction gets underway Nov. 17.

“We’ve been working hard to create an amazing evening for our guests,” shares Dream Auction Chair Sarah Pruckl. “With the generous support of our community, local businesses and our guests, we are hoping to support more organizations in our community and around the world.” Venture Training, Greater Vernon’s pioneer social service provider, established in 1955, supports more than 250 adults with developmental and physical disabilities. The organization provides 20 distinguished services ranging from residential complex care, home-share, day programs, therapeutic work as well as community employment. Pictured here is Kal Rotary Local Donations Chair; Brian Reid, Executive Director of Venture Training; Ryan Cucheron together with some of the residents at Venture Training.

Previous story
Vernon Starfish Pack celebrates provincial milestone

Just Posted

Toronto private school didn’t report alleged sexual assault to police

Police say a sexual assault at an all-boys Catholic institution was not reported to them

Winter months mean more calls for Vernon’s crisis line

According to CMHA B.C., seasonal depression makes about 10 per cent of all depression cases.

Vernon taekwon-do athletes succeed at Nationals

Sundance Taekwon-do brought home five gold, seven silver and 15 bronze medals at National Championships and Team Selections at the Genesis Centre in Calgary last weekend.

Victoria awards North Okanagan communities cash

Vernon, Lumby receive provincial funds in lieu of property taxes

Vernon Civic Arena demolition demands creativity

“Now we know exactly how the structure is going to come down and have the rest mapped out.”

VIDEO: People with diabetes meet their alert dogs

A diabetic alert dog is trained to detect low blood sugar in people who have Type 1 diabetes

Kal Rotary fundraiser leads to wheelchair van purchase

The $39,000 awarded by Kalamalka Rotary was instrumental in securing the $56,000 needed.

China says butt out; Canada calls for release of “arbitrarily” detained Muslims

A Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman accused Canada’s envoy of going beyond their diplomatic roles

Silver Star’s Gallery Odin warms up for winter

Invermere artist Ryan Bavin joins Winter Show

Dead Saskatoon tattoo artist’s skin removed and preserved

The skin was removed in honour of the well known artist’s work

Lower Mainland couple missing in Thompson-Okanagan area

Barriere RCMP received a missing persons report for two senior overdue travellers

Human remains found in South Okanagan vehicle fire

RCMP said the investigation to this point indicates the fire was accidental and not suspicious

B.C. Realtor suspended after helping intern forge note about sick grandma

Vancouver real estate agent Jaideep Singh Puri has to pay fine, take ethics course

Judge rules against ALC on rural B.C. subdivision

The ALC can’t change the definition of an acre, the judge ruled.

Most Read