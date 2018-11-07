Lapidary and Mineral club says Vernon rocks

Pat O’Brian cuts tiger eye as the Vernon Lapidary and Mineral Club gears up for its second annual Vernon Rocks event at the Vernon Recreation Complex is Nov. 17 and 18. (Photo submitted)

The young often have a fascination with rocks, crystals, and treasure hunting. Some who are young at heart share the same fascination.

This is what the Vernon Lapidary and Mineral Club has to offer to kids of all ages, president David van Dieren said.

For the second consecutive year, the Club brings Vernon Rocks to the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Complex to share their interest with the public Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members of the Vernon Lapidary and Mineral Club will be on hand to answer questions and will be showing and selling rocks, minerals, crystals, gems and jewellery. Admission is free.

At Vernon Rocks there will be a Kids’ Corner where attendees can pay $1 to play the Spin and Win for a prize.

The Vernon Placer Miners Club will be in attendance and participants can learn to pan for gold for $5 per pan. They said that all are guaranteed to find gold.

For those interested in arrowheads and knapping Ed Jennsen from Kamloops will be there.

“And it gets even better,” van Dieren said. “With every purchase you make at the show you will be given a ticket for a chance to win a beautiful mineral specimen.”

The Vernon Club has recently set up a workshop on L&A Road in Vernon where members learn to cut, shape and polish rocks they have found or bought.

“Some members do silversmithing, goldsmithing or wirewrapping to make finished jewellery pieces. Other members collect crystals and mineral specimens from micro mounts to large cabinet pieces. There are also faceters in the club that cut gem material into cut stones for jewellery. Plus the club takes members out great field trips,” van Dieren said.

“If you have ever considered rock collecting as a hobby, come on out to the show and see if it’s for you. As a customer told one of the club members at a recent show, ‘I drove by yesterday and saw the sign for a Rock and Gem Show and said to my mother “Who would ever buy a rock?” and here I am today buying a bunch of rocks.’”

There’s sure to be something for everyone, he added.

