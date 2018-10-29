McMahon seeks to evoke emotion on Vernon stage

Whether it’s with his folk-rock trio Lion Bear Fox or as a solo artist, Ryan McMahon looks to make music that is both soft and heavy.

McMahon will take The Kal Sports Bar private event space for an intimate evening of solo tunes Nov. 3.

“This is a true listening party for Ryan’s music,” said Sheri Anderson, music and event manager at The Kal. “Therefore, drink service will be during intermissions only.”

The Chemainus, B.C. singer-songwriter has won three Vancouver Island Music Awards for Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year over the course of his five full-length album discography and nearly two decades of performing.

Related: McMahon – a lifetime of entertaining

“It’s an interesting vocation. It’s neat to see how everyone connects with what’s around them,” McMahon said.

“The world is on fire — it makes less sense the older I get. Music has always been like free therapy. For me, it’s a gift and I need to keep reminding myself of that.”

McMahon will be on stage Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Limited tickets are available. Tickets are $25 advance or $30 at the door and can be purchased at The Kal Sports Bar or via email at events@thekal.ca.

@VernonNews

parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.