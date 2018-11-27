Moger brings swing era stylings to Vernon Jazz Club

John Turner

When asked why Loni Moger likes to play music in an intimate setting like a house concert, he replied, “Music can be transformative, and a house concert is a great place to connect in ways large venues do not have.”

If ever there was a jazz club that earned the title of ‘house setting’, the Vernon Jazz Club is it. Saturday night, the Loni Moger Quintet will perform swing era jazz stylings. Blues and jazz are some of Mogers biggest influences. It’s as if James Taylor played guitar like the offspring of BB King and Joe Satriani. Moger with total command of his guitar and a fantastic voice, he mesmerizes audiences.

Moger first fell in love with music as a small child while dancing to Elvis with his aunt. Listening to the BB King album ‘Live at Ole Miss’ as a teenager, drew him to the guitar. When given the opportunity to perform with Russel Jackson, the bass player on that album, he said, “It was like floating above the stage, watching myself play.”

The bands style is jazzy, funky, and bluesy. Highly influenced by John Pizzarelli, Johnny Hartman and the swing era big bands of Count Basie and Duke Ellington.

Joining Loni Moger (guitar) will be the area’s finest musicians – Stephan Bienz (bass), Steven Buck (saxes and flute), Bob Rogers (trombone), and Neville Bowman (piano).

Stefan Bienz works his particular magic on upright Bass. He has played at folk, jazz, blues, bluegrass, country and rock festivals all over North America.

Steven Buck, a dynamic Sax and Flute player hails from West Kelowna and spent 10 years in Canada and 20 in Europe as a full-time musician playing flute, clarinet and sax in theatre orchestras, big bands and as a classical soloist.

Bob Rogers, one of Canada’s finest trombonists, worked in Vancouver as an in-demand session and freelance musician performing with artists such as Natalie Cole, the O’Jays, the Temptations, and the Vancouver and Victoria Symphonies and Operas.

Rounding out the band is Neville Bowman, is truly on of the Vernon Jazz Clubs favourites. His expertise on the piano and his professional showmanship makes for an outstanding performer.

Loni Moger Quintet will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club (3000-31 St.) on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:15. Cash only bar. Tickets $20 online at vernonjazz.com and at Expressions of Time (2901-30 Ave.), with a $5 rebate at the gig for VJS members.

