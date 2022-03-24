Multi-vehicle incident closes highway between Revelstoke and Golden

A multi-vehicle incident has closed Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden.
An assessment is currently in progress.
No detour is available at this time.
Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control personnel.
