North Okanagan ready to remember

Remembrance Day ceremonies to be observed throughout North Okanagan Sunday

One hundred years ago Sunday, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the guns went silent.

The First World War came to an end.

Residents across the North Okanagan will gather inside and out Sunday to remember those who served our country in all conflicts and to those who made the ultimate sacrifice so we could live in freedom.

VERNON

Remembrance Day service will be held at Kal Tire Place. Doors open to the public at 9:30 a.m. Vernon Community Band will perform music at 9:50 a.m. Those involved in the Parade of Veterans are asked to gather at 10 a.m. At 10:20 a.m., Sentries fall in and the Parade of Veterans will start at 10:25 a.m. O Canada will be played at 10:36 and there will be speakers up until the Last Post at 10:59 a.m. Two minutes of silence will be observed at 11 a.m. Laying of wreaths will commence at 11:11 a.m.

COLDSTREAM

Service is at the Coldstream Cenotaph on Kalamalka Road, next to the Women’s Institute Hall. The ceremony begins at 10:45 a.m. There will be two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.

OKANAGAN INDIAN BAND

OKIB veterans will gather at the monument by the band office and council chambers on Westside Road at 10:45 a.m. Ceremony starts at 11 a.m. at the monument, including honour song, laying of poppies and playing of the Last Post. Lunch and displays will follow at 12 p.m. at Head of the Lake Hall.

SPLATSIN

People are asked to gather at the Splatsin Cenotaph in front of the Splatsin Community Centre at 12 p.m. The ceremony will include O Canada, Honour Song, prayer from a Splatsin Elder, the Last Post, a minute of silence, and a reading of In Flanders Fields by Splatsin youth. Kukpi7 (Chief) Wayne Christian will lay a wreath followed by loved ones of warriors. Lunch will follow at the centre.

ARMSTRONG

Ceremony is at the Hassen Memorial Arena starting at 10:45 a.m. The March of the Colour Party and Parade starts at 10:50 a.m. Last Post is played at 11 a.m. and two minutes of silence will be observed at 11:02 a.m. Laying of wreaths will begin at 11:30 a.m.

ENDERBY

Ceremony is at the Enderby Cenotaph, directly across from the Royal Canadian Legion. March of Colours begins at 10:40 a.m. Two minutes of silence will be observed at 11 a.m. followed by laying of wreaths at 11:15 a.m.

LAVINGTON

Service will be at Lavington Cenotaph on School Road in Centennial Park starting at 10:45 a.m. The honour guard marshalls at Lavington Fire Hall and marches to Lavington Park. Two minutes of silence is observed at 11 a.m.

LUMBY

Ceremony at Lumby Cenotaph, 2016 Miller Street. The march from the Royal Canadian Legion to the Cenotaph begins at 10:30 a.m. Ceremony starts at 10:55 a.m. Two minutes of silence observed at 11 a.m. March back to the Legion is at 11:30 and there will be a graveside service at the Lumby Cemetery at 12 p.m.

CHERRYVILLE

People are asked to gather in front of the community hall at 10:40 p.m. Cherryville’s Cenotaph is beside the community hall.

VIMY LANE COMMEMORATES 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF REMEMBRANCE DAY

Vernon’s Vimy Lane, a salute to Vimy Ridge, the famous First World War battle where Canada truly became a nation, will host a number of events over the weekend.

Vimy Lane, located at 4008-29th Street, will shine two searchlights in the form of a V for Vimy from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday.

From 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Vimy Lane will mark the Repatriation of the Vimy Memorial with four searchlights in the outline of the famous memorial in France. There will also be the music of Don Messer played between 7 and 8:30 p.m.

Organizers say people can walk with family and friends to visit Canada’s only Vimy Memorial. They ask that vehicles not be used.


