Campers at Camp Winfield. (File photo)

Okanagan Big Band dances in support of Camp Winfield

Vernon concert raises funds to send special needs children to Camp Winfield thourgh Easter Seals

They’re looking to get hips moving and feet tapping for fundraising fun.

The Okanagan Valley Big Band and The Don Miller Group at Century 21 Executives have joined forces to sponsor this dance for the fifth year to raise money to send a special needs kid to Camp Winfield through the Easter Seals’ Send a Kid to Camp program. All proceeds go to this cause.

“This is a hugely talented band that is focusing on Classic Big Band music for this event,” said Anne Miller, spokesperson. “It is wonderful to listen to. It is fun to dance or just watch. Anything you can do to help us promote this event will be appreciated.”

Related: Big Band supports children with disabilities in Lake Country

The dance is Dec. 15 at the Schubert Centre, 3505-30th Avenue. Dancing begins at 7:30 p.m. A cash bar and door prizes are available. Tickets are $10 per person or eight tickets for $60.

Tickets are available at the Schubert Centre, The Don Miller Group, Century 21 Executives Realty and at the door. For more information, call 250-550-2125.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra returns with winter concert
Next story
Vernon Film Society shows Summer 1993

Just Posted

After fire, Spallumcheen ranch hopes to rebuild

“We lost over 10 years of work in one night.”

Vernon cops arrest ‘prolific offender’ after evasion attempt

A 25-year-old Vernon man was arrested Nov. 17

Star status for Coldstream’s Jordan Korol

UBC Okanagan basketball product named Canada West third star of the week after career-high weekend

Kalamalka Lakers of Coldstream win first-ever B.C. high school tourney soccer game

Okanagan runners-up stun Port Coquitlam school to wrap up preliminary round in Burnaby

CONTEST: New year, new you

KimXO has partnered with Black Press Media and Third Space for a brand new contest

VIDEO: B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant at arms suspended for criminal investigation

Clerk of the House Craig James, Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz on administrative leave

Vernon Film Society shows Summer 1993

Film from prospective of a six-year-old plays Nov. 26 at Galaxy Theatres

Religious conference in Vernon Monday

Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Canada host much anticipated conference titled Pathway To Peace

Okanagan Big Band dances in support of Camp Winfield

Vernon concert raises funds to send special needs children to Camp Winfield thourgh Easter Seals

Love thy neighbour? Or not?

Okanagan Screen Arts Society shows Under The Tree Nov. 26

Former NHL player and coach Dan Maloney dies at 68

Maloney coached the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets

Vernon Rocks sees large crowd

Vernon Lapidary and Mineral Club’s event a success

Ex-MSU president charged with lying to police about Nassar

Lou Anna Simon was charged Tuesday with lying to police during an investigation

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

Most Read