Okanagan Big Band dances in support of Camp Winfield

They’re looking to get hips moving and feet tapping for fundraising fun.

The Okanagan Valley Big Band and The Don Miller Group at Century 21 Executives have joined forces to sponsor this dance for the fifth year to raise money to send a special needs kid to Camp Winfield through the Easter Seals’ Send a Kid to Camp program. All proceeds go to this cause.

“This is a hugely talented band that is focusing on Classic Big Band music for this event,” said Anne Miller, spokesperson. “It is wonderful to listen to. It is fun to dance or just watch. Anything you can do to help us promote this event will be appreciated.”

The dance is Dec. 15 at the Schubert Centre, 3505-30th Avenue. Dancing begins at 7:30 p.m. A cash bar and door prizes are available. Tickets are $10 per person or eight tickets for $60.

Tickets are available at the Schubert Centre, The Don Miller Group, Century 21 Executives Realty and at the door. For more information, call 250-550-2125.

