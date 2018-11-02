Okanagan pedestrian hit by car, dog missing

On Halloween night Penny, a 10 to 12 year old rescue dog went missing after her owner was hit by car

The public is being urged to keep their eyes out for Penny the boxer who’s been missing since her owner was hit by a car on Halloween night.

Ken McLennan said he and Penny were out for their nightly walk around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 when about 75-feet from his home he was struck by a speeding car that turned the corner in the Truro Street and Redlands Drive area.

“I got smacked by the car and flew about six-feet or so. I was laying there on the ground with the leash in my hand and there was no dog attached to it,” he said.

Related: BC SPCA: The imprint pets leave on your heart

McLennan said Penny ran into his yard, but the gate was open and she ran back out and bolted as ambulance and police arrived on scene. He was then taken to hospital by ambulance, treated and released for scratches and bruising.

“I’m sore today, but they told me that would happen. Right now I don’t care about myself. I’m worried about her more than anything,” he said.

Penny is between 10 to 12 years old and requires medication twice a day for a heart condition. McLennan adopted her from the SPCA about two-and-a-half years ago after she was found on a logging road, emaciated and with scars on her legs. They walk twice a day in the morning and night before bed.

Related: B.C. SPCA’s Penticton vet hospital celebrates anniversary

“She’s really shy because of her time up on the logging road. When I got her she was really skinny and covered in scars. But even though she’s been through a lot she’s very happy and gets along with other dogs, and cats and little kids. She’s a sweetheart. Anyone that has met her just loves her because she is easy going,” he said.

McLennan said there are a lot of people looking for her and he encouraged people to check their garages, sheds or anywhere she might have run into to hide because she was scared.

Anyone who spots Penny is asked to call McLennan at 250-460-2449 or call Caroline Hawkins with the Penticton SPCA at 250-486-1039.

To report a typo, email:

editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC

editor@keremeosreview.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.