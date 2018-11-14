John McLean, left, and Halle Moger star in Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics and Cirque Theatre Company’s Finding Mulan, which runs at the Vernon and District Peforming Arts Centre Nov. 23-24. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics brings Mulan to Vernon

Finding Mulan is Nov. 23-24 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

It’s a classic Chinese tale told through a modern lens.

Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics and Cirque Theatre Company present Finding Mulan at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Nov. 23-24.

Finding Mulan stays true to its roots with the story of a young heroine who takes her ailing father’s spot in the Chinese military. However, Cirque Theatre Company’s rendition sees the tale from the perspective of Sarah Miller – an indifferent teen obsessed with social media and the inside world.

“One thing I’ve noticed in kids is a lot of them struggle at identifying heroes,” said Camille Martens, a former Olympian and Commonwealth Games champion who sits at the helm of Cirque Theatre Company.

Over the Cirque’s 20 year legacy, Martens has seen a drastic change in children’s’ behaviour, she said.

“(In my generation), we were really clear who they (our heroes) were and why we wanted to be like them,” Martens said. “What I’ve noticed is there’s so much information, it doesn’t attach to them in the same way.”

Related: Club shows Pinocchio

Related: Martens a club mainstay

Charged with the desire to help the younger generation find its idols, Martens said she felt Finding Mulan was the ideal production to hold this year.

“We have a bunch of strong girls here and that this image is so important,” she said.

Written by John McLean, who also takes on the role of Mulan’s father Zhou, Finding Mulan is an adaptation that seeks to appeal to younger generations while staying true to its classic roots.

As Sarah Miller — brought to the Vernon stage by Ashlyn Andreotti — is forced to read about Mulan (Halle Moger), her apathy turns to empathy and she eventually finds herself engrossed in the story. She is eventually sucked in so deep that she feels she has become the titular character.

While Martens said younger generations can be disconnected, she feels that their unfettered access to information and willingness to absorb new information will ultimately lead to them being the ones to save the world from the issues it faces.

“It’s not just a kids’ show. I really believe there is something to relate within the way it can impact all of this,” Martens said. “I think we all are born at the right time for our purpose.”

In addition to the deep meaning wrought throughout the performance, Martens said Finding Mulan blends the worlds of theatre and rhythmic gymnastics beautifully.

Finding Mulan features 75 people on stage ranging in age from five to 75 with three members of the High Performance Canadian team marking the roster.

“The calibre of our performers is outstanding,” Martens said. “It’s totally different from what people expect.”

This production also marks Cirque Theatre Company’s 20 year anniversary.

“It’s just been an amazing thing how it has evolved. It started as just a minor detour from these gymnastics recitals,” Martens said. “It has just morphed into something really cool.”

Finding Mulan runs Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 24 at 2:30 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35.25 adult, $25.25 seniors and youth 18-and-under and $18.25 for children 12-and-under. Family deals are also available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
It’s a wrap for Okanagan actress/director Madeline Wahl

Just Posted

Hall call for Vernon’s Ken Holland

Four-time Stanley Cup-winning GM of Detroit Red Wings to be inducted into BC Sports Hall of Fame

Vernon on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

128 people died of overdoses in September across the province

Vernon rallies around family battling throat cancer news

The Thomas family is one of the many that are financially vulnerable to unexpected personal crises.

Sagmoen denied bail

Bail for Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was denied, to uproarious applause by rally supporters.

Lavington air quality advisory issued, open burning restrictions in effect

Lavington is under advisory due to high concentrations of fine particulates.

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

Script of remarks from Vernon Remembrance Day event

There were audio issues during the presentation, so we post it for those who may have missed it.

Vernon Girl Guides heading to Toronto

Local fundraisers planned include Lavington garage sale, bottle drive and Facebook auction

Vernon hosts female Atom PeeWee Tournament

Inaugural event sees Kelowna, Penticton, Richmond and Vancouver in town

UBC Okanagan offers its expertise to struggling parents

Pilot walk-in clinic open to the public

Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics brings Mulan to Vernon

Finding Mulan is Nov. 23-24 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

VIDEO: Carport fire sets Kelowna apartment building aflame

Kelowna firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Pandosy Street about 4 a.m.

Man accused of smuggling drugs across Osoyoos border still waiting for arraignment

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was charged on Sept. 1 for importing/exporting a controlled substance

Gear worth thousands stolen from Merritt search and rescue team

Thieves broke into a storage facility twice in two days to steal gear

Most Read