Okanagan Screen Arts brings Puzzle to Towne

Puzzle is being shown on Dec. 3 by the Okanagan Screen Arts Society at the Vernon Towne Theatre.

Directed by Marc Turletaub and written by Polly Mann and Oren Moverman, this 2018 Deauville Film Festival winner stars David Denman (Louie), Kelly MacDonald (Agnes) and Irrfan Khan (Robert).

This stunning film takes a look into the life of a lonely and dissatisfied housewife and mother who caters to her husband, Louie, and her two sons Gabe (Austin Abrams) and Ziggy (Bubba Weller). Agnes discovers that she has a passion and expertise for doing jigsaw puzzles, which gives her escape and meaning to her otherwise dull life.

As a stay-at-home wife, this demure and loving Catholic lady does not know how much she needs a change. After throwing herself a birthday party and a symbolic puzzle is given as a gift, her life takes an unexpected turn when she answers an advertisement requesting a puzzle partner.

Robert admires and appreciates her exceptional ability to put together puzzles at great speed. The two develop a friendship and then love as they spend time together and then enter a puzzle competition.

Agnes’s husband is disapproving of this new friendship that Agnes has made and their marriage begins to fall apart as the love affair between Agnes and Robert blossoms and Agnes begins to become more independent.

This minimalist film is a great example of using the little moments to show a slow recognition that the pieces of love fit together very nicely.

Agnes is now ready for a journey of self-discovery to fulfil her long-repressed desires that are in her heart. Along the way, she discovers her inner strengths and her ability to stand up for herself and become her own person, changing her life in unimaginable ways. Just like a puzzle, Agnes needs to fit the pieces of her life together in order to become fulfilled. Agnes finds that putting together a puzzle is much less complicated than putting together her own life, but sooner or later all the pieces will fit. And, once completed, you know that you have made all of the right choices.

Show times are 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. A cash wine bar is on site. Enjoy a pre-show intro by resident filmmaker Matt McDowell and live music in the lobby before the early show courtesy of Les Copeland. Advance tickets are available at the Towne Cinema box office and Expressions of Time. Please bring cash or a non-perishable food donation for the Salvation Army Food Bank on Dec.17. With your donation, you will be entered into a draw to win a fabulous gift basket.

