Okanagan Screen Arts film a coming of age surfer drama

Breath screens Nov. 12 at the Vernon Towne Cinema

Bonnie Anderson

Special to The Morning Star

Breath is being played at the Vernon Towne Cinema Nov. 12 by the Okanagan Screen Arts Society.

This movie is based on Tim Winton’s award-winning and international bestselling novel set in mid-70s in coastal Australia that follows two teenage boys growing up in a remote corner of the Western Australian coast who are eager for some excitement to spice up their ordinary lives.

The two boys form an unlikely friendship with a mysterious older surfer and adventurer, Sando, (Simon Baker) who encourages them to extend themselves and to take risks that end up having a lasting and profound impact on their lives.

This film marks Baker’s filmmaker/directorial debut, with newcomers Samson Coulter and Ben Spence as the teenagers Pikelet and Loonie in their breakthrough performances, along with stars Elizabeth Debicki and Richard Roxburgh.

Breath is a refreshingly original and wistful coming-of-age drama blending surfing, boyhood and surrender with a young man’s first romantic experience with a married older woman creating a film that makes these special moments soar. Breath is entirely about the journey, the solitude and the fear of an individual against the elements with undercurrents of male machismo reminiscent of Stand by Me sentimentality.

Baker successfully captures the hypnotic magnetism of the sea and the young and the experienced adventurous souls who are inexplicably drawn toward its dangers.

Show times are 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. A cash wine bar is on site. Enjoy a pre-show intro by resident filmmaker Matt McDowell and live music in the lobby before the early show courtesy of Les Copeland. Advance tickets are available at the Towne Cinema box office and Expressions of Time.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver rockers stay true to classic roots at Lorenzo’s

Just Posted

SENS crafts holiday event in Vernon

The Sustainable Environment Network Society’s Handmade Holiday is Nov. 17 at the Schubert Centre

Okanagan-Shuswap artists, organizations, get financial boost

Latest round of BC Arts Council grants announced

Rural Enderby director pleased with speed limit reduction

Denis Delisle would like more police enforcement along Highway 97a between Grindrod and Sicamous

North Okanagan man teams up with disaster response group

Dave Thorpe and Team Rubicon Canada complete deployment to Burns Lake for wildfire relief

97-year-old Vernon veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 7, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

First World War letters put a human face on the war that shaped us as a nation

The First World War saw about 75 million letters exchanged between the front lines and the 650,000 men serving in battle

Bystanders play hero as police warn alcohol and water don’t mix

Woman saved after falling off a dock in Ucluelet

Experts believe emotional abuse is a major issue in Canadian sports

In a study of 3,760 Canadian coaches, 78 per cent reported witnessing emotional abuse

UBCO professor examines consumer conflict between Hong Kong and China

UBC professor Annamma Joy teaches in Kelowna

Government invests nearly $22M in northern B.C. port

Three projects will benefit to improve trade through the north west trade corridor

Is a pet dog good for your baby? UBC looks to find out

Researchers think that having Fido around might just be a good thing

Okanagan Screen Arts film a coming of age surfer drama

Breath screens Nov. 12 at the Vernon Towne Cinema

Vancouver rockers stay true to classic roots at Lorenzo’s

Redwoods will rock Lorenzo’s Cafe in Ashton Creek Nov. 17

Most Read