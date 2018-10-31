Okanagan Screen Arts film a top documentary thriller

Bonnie Anderson

Special to The Morning Star

Life is stranger than fiction in this movie that is being shown on Nov. 5 by Okanagan Screen Arts Society at the Vernon Towne Cinema.

Three Identical Strangers begins in 1980 in New York when in an astonishing coincidence, identical triplet brothers Robert Shafran, Eddy Galland and David Kellman – who had been separated at birth, adopted by different families, and totally unaware of each other’s existence – meet each other for the first time as 19-year olds.

Their incredible feel-good story instantly becomes a global sensation complete with fame and celebrity. However, the fairy-tale reunion unearths an incredible secret that sets a series of events in motion with radical repercussions.

Director Tim Wardle takes his audience on a heartbreaking journey into the lives of the three innocents whose lives became experiments for scientists who were trying to unravel the mystery of how and why identity is shaped, unlocking an extraordinary and disturbing secret in the process.

To this day, the complete truth is not fully known. The triplets’ quest led them in the direction that much of what shaped their environment growing up was not accidental as they and other twins and triplets were used as scientific guinea pigs.

This movie is a blend of strong, charismatic storytelling and excellent reporting that could transform our understanding of human nature forever.

Show times are 5:1 and 7:45 p.m. A cash wine bar is on site. Enjoy a pre-show intro by resident filmmaker Matt McDowell and live music in the lobby before the early show courtesy of Les Copeland. Advance tickets are available at the Towne Cinema box office and Expressions of Time.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.