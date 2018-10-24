Okanagan Screen Arts film shows daring American heist

American Animals screens Oct. 29

Bonnie Anderson

Special to The Morning Star

Okanagan Screen Arts Society will be showing American Animals on Oct. 29 at the Vernon Towne Cinema.

This is a true crime drama of four brilliant young college students in Kentucky who mistake their lives for a movie and attempt one of the most audacious heists in U.S. history by plotting to steal some very rare books from their University’s Special Collections Library.

Determined to live lives that are out of the norm and in a misguided attempt for personal glory, the four come up with a daring plan for the perfect robbery. Starting with an internet search of “how to plan a heist” and continuing with watching every heist film ever made, they overlook the important lesson that something always goes wrong as the plan begins to take on a life of its own.

This film includes interviews with the actual students involved, Spencer Reinhard, Warren Lipka, Eric Borsuk, Chas Allen and Betty Jean Gooch, and stars Barry Keoghan, Evan Peters, Blake Jenner, Jared Abrahamson and Ann Dowd.

As director and writer, Bart Layton intertwines performance and documentary creating a hybrid blend of the two showing the differences between the reality of crime and our fantasy versions of crime that appeal to us. The smooth cinematography by Ole Bratt Birkeland expertly portrays comedy and tension while the ominous music by Anne Nikitin will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Showtimes are 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. A cash wine bar is on site. Enjoy a pre-show intro by resident filmmaker Matt McDowell and live music in the lobby before the early show courtesy of Les Copeland. Advance tickets are available at the Towne Cinema box office and Expressions of time.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Symphony casts orchestral spell with music of Harry Potter

Just Posted

Driver’s licence of missing woman Ashley Simpson found in northern BC

Identification of woman missing from Yankee Flats Road found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck

Transport Canada to investigate Westwold plane death

Canadian hip-hop artist killed allegedly filming video on wing of plane when things went wrong

Garage door mural sparks gated community debate in Vernon

Though the mural violates regulations, Bergen hopes the community support will sway management.

Vernon council committee appointments pending

New mayor and council to be sworn in Nov. 5

Major Spallumcheen road project near end

Road pattern changes on Pleasant Valley Road

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

B.C. Youtuber exits homemade, air-tight ‘biodome’ after 14 hours

Kurtis Baute sealed himself ‘in a jar’ to continue the discussion about climate change

Okanagan Screen Arts film shows daring American heist

American Animals screens Oct. 29

Penticton’s mayor-elect already under scrutiny

When does a handshake become campaigning?

Panthers second in Valley run

Cross country finals at Stake Lake in Kamloops

Symphony casts orchestral spell with music of Harry Potter

Performance in Vernon Oct. 26, Penticton Oct. 27, Kelowna Oct. 28

Okanagan College Foundation executive director stepping down

Kathy Butler ready to retire after 17 years heading up foundation

B.C. man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

Trudeau says Canadians expect ‘consequences’ for Khashoggi murder

Prime Minister seemed reluctant to cancel arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Most Read