Okanagan Screen Arts film shows daring American heist

Okanagan Screen Arts Society will be showing American Animals on Oct. 29 at the Vernon Towne Cinema.

This is a true crime drama of four brilliant young college students in Kentucky who mistake their lives for a movie and attempt one of the most audacious heists in U.S. history by plotting to steal some very rare books from their University’s Special Collections Library.

Determined to live lives that are out of the norm and in a misguided attempt for personal glory, the four come up with a daring plan for the perfect robbery. Starting with an internet search of “how to plan a heist” and continuing with watching every heist film ever made, they overlook the important lesson that something always goes wrong as the plan begins to take on a life of its own.

This film includes interviews with the actual students involved, Spencer Reinhard, Warren Lipka, Eric Borsuk, Chas Allen and Betty Jean Gooch, and stars Barry Keoghan, Evan Peters, Blake Jenner, Jared Abrahamson and Ann Dowd.

As director and writer, Bart Layton intertwines performance and documentary creating a hybrid blend of the two showing the differences between the reality of crime and our fantasy versions of crime that appeal to us. The smooth cinematography by Ole Bratt Birkeland expertly portrays comedy and tension while the ominous music by Anne Nikitin will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Showtimes are 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. A cash wine bar is on site. Enjoy a pre-show intro by resident filmmaker Matt McDowell and live music in the lobby before the early show courtesy of Les Copeland. Advance tickets are available at the Towne Cinema box office and Expressions of time.

