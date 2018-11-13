Okanagan Screen Arts road trip drama delves into broken family

Bonnie Anderson

Special to The Morning Star

Boundaries is being show by the Okanagan Screen Arts Society at the Vernon Towne Cinema Nov. 19.

Laura (Vera Farmiga) is a single mom of an awkward 14-year old Son, Henry (Lewis MacDougall), living in Seattle, who is coerced to drive her estranged, pot-dealing, criminally-minded and carefree father Jack (Christopher Plummer) across the country after he has been kicked out of his retirement home.

Laura agrees to drive him down the coast to live with her sister JoJo (Kristen Schaal) in Los Angeles, but the trip becomes a lot more complex when Jack decides to make some unscheduled stops along the way to sell off his supply of marijuana resulting in some unplanned and unexpected reunions with family and old friends. Further adding to the chaos, Henry asks to see his own estranged father Leonard (Bobby Cannavale), completely unravelling Laura’s attempt to hold her family together.

Christopher Plummer and Vera Farmiga are magic together in this easy, charming film of a road trip drama/comedy dealing with paternal disappointment and family reconciliation as Laura comes to terms with her father’s true character.

Also appearing are Peter Fonda and Christopher Lloyd.

Show times are 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. A cash wine bar is on site. Enjoy a pre-show intro by resident filmmaker Matt McDowell and live music in the lobby before the early show courtesy of Les Copeland. Advance tickets are available at the Towne Cinema box office and Expressions of Time.

