A mix of sun and cloud is expected throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap. (Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mix of sun and cloud

Your weather forecast for Tuesday, July 30th, 2019.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Clear blue skies will be back tomorrow!

In Kelowna: You can expect a mix of sun and cloud throughout the entire day. A high of 29 C this Tuesday with 60 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear night with a low of 14 C this evening.

In Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud today. Your high will be 31 C with 62 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear night with a low of 14 C this evening.

In Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud this Tuesday. Your high is 29 C with 42 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear night with a low of 15 C this evening.

In Salmon Arm: Mix of sun and cloud. A high of 28 C with 70 per cent humidity.

Tonight: A few clouds this evening with a low of 13 C.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Richter Mountain fire doubles in size

WATCH: Some of the salmon trapped at Big Bar slide heading to lab for conservation project

Environment Canada is calling for sunshine for the rest of the week.

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

