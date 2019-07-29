Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny clear skies expected

Your weather forecast for Monday, July 29th, 2019.

Sunny and clear skies expected throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap today. (Pixabay)

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Make sure to grab your sunglasses before you leave the house today!

In Kelowna: You can expect sunny and clear skies throughout the entire day. A high of 31 C this Monday with 77 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear night with a low of 13 C this evening.

In Vernon: Sunny and clear skies will be sticking around today. Your high will be 31 C with 72 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear night with a low of 13 C this evening.

In Penticton: It will be a sunny Monday. Your high is 30 C with 59 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear night with a low of 15 C this evening.

In Salmon Arm: Sunny and clear skies this Monday. A high of 30 C with 87 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear evening becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low of 14 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a partly cloudy Tuesday with sunshine returning Wednesday following through for the entire week.

