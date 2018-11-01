Online volunteer registration open for Vernon Special Olympics

This will be the first time that SOBC Provincial Games have been hosted in Vernon.

Online volunteer registration is open for the 2019 Special Olympics BC Winter Games in Greater Vernon.

With more than 800 athletes with intellectual disabilities and volunteer coaches and mission staff set to converge in Greater Vernon from Feb. 21 to 23, the 2019 SOBC Games will need more than 1,000 volunteers to create an empowering and inspiring experience for the participants from all around the province and the Yukon.

Greater Vernon is already home to outstanding Special Olympics athletes, volunteers, and programs, as SOBC – Vernon runs 16 year-round sport, youth, and fitness programs, but this will be the first time that SOBC Provincial Games have been hosted here.

“We know Greater Vernon has an incredible community of volunteers, many of whom helped make the 2017 55+ BC Games a huge success. We are excited to bring the largest SOBC Winter Games ever to Greater Vernon, and will be very grateful to any volunteers who give their time to our Provincial Games this winter,” said Lois McNary, SOBC Vice President, Sport. “We will need everything from trained sports officials and first-aid volunteers to general volunteers who will provide critical support to sports events, meals, accommodations, transportation, security, special events, media, and more. All backgrounds are welcome and everyone’s help will be appreciated by our excited and grateful athletes.”

To register, go to www.sobcgamesvernon.ca and fill out the form to be part of this rewarding experience. Sign up early to secure your spot.

Volunteer registration will also be available at the 2019 SOBC Winter Games office, which will open on Monday, Nov. 5.

The office is located at VantageOne Credit Union, 3108 33 Avenue. The entrance to the office will be located using the VantageOne Leasing entrance, located on 31st Street. For more information on volunteering contact games@specialolympics.bc.ca.

Provincial Games are exciting and empowering experiences for Special Olympics athletes. For many, these Games offer their first opportunity to experience the joy of travelling and being part of a team. The dedicated competitors will be shooting for personal-best performances, and they will also be chasing the opportunity to advance to national and international levels of competition. Top performers in Greater Vernon will qualify for spots on Team BC for the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which will be the qualifier for the 2021 Special Olympics World Winter Games.

