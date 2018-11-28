Otter absent, but koi rescue continues at Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden

Efforts to humanely trap and relocate the slippery otter have been unsuccessful

Anxious staff at a unique garden in downtown Vancouver hope three remaining ornamental koi will soon be safe from a river otter that has taken up residence in the park and eaten 10 of the valuable fish.

Crews are working to lower the level of the twisting pond in the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden and spokeswoman Debbie Cheung says it’s hoped the water level will be low enough to net and remove the fish by Wednesday.

One of the specially bred koi was taken to the Vancouver Aquarium for safe keeping after being netted over the weekend and Cheung says two others have been spotted while the search continues for the third.

READ MORE: Otter now believed to have eaten 10 prized koi in Vancouver garden

Efforts to humanely trap and relocate the slippery otter have been unsuccessful and Cheung says there has been no sign of the animal for at least three days.

She says they’ll continue to lower the water level in the pond to remove the fish because there’s no way to tell if the otter is still nearby after it crossed several busy streets to reach the garden more than 10 days ago.

“We’re scratching our heads,” Cheung says. “The otter hasn’t eaten anything, any of our koi, since Sunday,”

The drama has captured imaginations, spawning several social media hashtags and even the formation of hypothetical teams rooting for the success of either the otter or the koi.

If the otter returns and is caught, there are plans to relocate it to the Fraser Valley.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The 10 funniest words in the English language, according to this study

Just Posted

Share a Bear campaign underway in Vernon

Bears are available for purchase at any BC Liquor Store

Vernon murder case to continue in the new year

Paramjit Singh Bogarh will appear next Jan. 7

Vernon Vipers trade for goaltender

The Vernon Vipers acquired goaltender Bradley Cooper

Vernon Food Action society an Epicure grant finalist

Votes needed to secure funding

Vernon bootcamp package supports Light a Bulb campaign

Fit Body Boot Camp offers a 21-day fitness package for $67 with all proceeds being donated to VJH.

Your morning news in 90 – Nov. 28, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen

Okanagan speed-skaters hit the short-track for annual Ice Jam

Skaters from Vernon, Kelowna, Kamloops head to Salmon Arm to compete

UBC Okanagan alumna earns national research prize

Emily Giroux was given a Mitacs Award for Outstanding Innovation this week

Man behind B.C. leg investigation previously fired from casino security job

Speaker Darryl Plecas suggested Alan Mullen become the interim sergeant at arms, a position he had just investigated

Condo prices soar in B.C.’s hot spots for winter tourism

Whistler, Kimberley and Nelson saw increases in housing prices as investors look to nearby winter recreation

South Okanagan guide outfitter pleads guilty to Wildlife Act charges

Penticton provincial court judge heard conflicting submissions

Northern B.C. city dealing with its own otter problem

Vanderhoof’s Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative working to increase fish survival rate

The 10 funniest words in the English language, according to this study

Two University of Alberta researchers say they’ve analyzed what makes some words intrinsically funny.

Margaret Atwood to write sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Publisher McClelland and Stewart says it will publish ‘The Testaments’ on Sept. 10, 2019

Most Read