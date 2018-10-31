OV College of Massage Therapy offers community outreach programs

While some programs are pay for use, most are fully subsidized by the college.

Outreach means many things to many people: care, support and a goal of betterment.

Thes traits and principles are what the OV College of Massage Therapy is hoping to embody through their In-reach and Outreach programs.

Many of these services are offered as Outreaches into the community, and others are available on site as In-reaches from the downtown campus location on 30th street in Vernon.

“It’s a very expansive program, and was designed that way,” said Clinical Director Terry Francis. “Students benefit tremendously from working with diverse conditions while still being supervised by an RMT for mentorship.”

Related: MS sufferers reap benefits of massage

Related: Massage therapy clinic for coaches

How diverse is the program? Students work with people in the community from all of the following areas of health needs:

* Scars

* Pre and Post surgery

* Cancer

* Neurologic conditions

* Systemic conditions

* Active living/Sport

* Addictions Recovery

* Psychosocialcognitive

* Greif

* Orthopedic

* Cultural Diversity

* Geriatrics

* Pediatrics

* Maternity

While some of these programs are pay for use, most are fully subsidized by the college.

“It’s an important part of giving back to the community,” said Roxanne Petruk.

She also notes the founder initially structured the program this way in order to benefit those in need of treatment.

“Sometimes those who need care the most are those who can’t afford it. This is a way we can give back.”

For anyone in need of a massage for rehabilitative or wellness purposes, outreach Co-ordinator Debbie McLaughlin said she would love to hear from you. Outreaches have health criteria, require an ability to commit to repeated weekly treatments, sometimes require MD consent for treatment, as well as a willingness to be a part of a students learning experience.

“RMTs are a great option for those looking for professional care. This program provides access to treatment by senior level students. Participants who are experiencing a financial barrier to receiving professional care are also very much a focus when we are looking at our inclusion criteria,” McLaughlin said.

Debbie can be reached at 1-250-558-3718 For more information about the school, visit our website at www.ovcmt.com.

Related: Massage clinic offers free lectures

Related: Massage school earns national accreditation

Related: Massage therapy school keeps busy

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.