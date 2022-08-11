Parks Canada responding to a new fire near Revelstoke in Glacier National Park

Parks Canada are responding to a new fire in Glacier National Park on the north side of Mt. Smart

Parks Canada are responding to a new fire near Revelstoke in Glacier National Park on the north side of Mount Smart.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Parks Canada said the fire is unlikely to spread because it is in a rocky, sloped section of the mountain. The fire may be visible from Highway 1 across from the Hemlock Grove day use area.

Parks Canada is already fighting several other fires in Glacier National Park and Mount Revelstoke. They are working with BC Wildfire to monitor and manage the wildfires in the area.

While the City of Revelstoke still has a fire ban in place, Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier national parks don’t have any fire bans. They continue to have fire restrictions including only allowing fires in designated metal fire pits. Parks Canada bases their fire ban decisions on localized conditions. Parks Canada say they will implement a ban if they deem it necessary as the wildfires continue.

For now, the fire danger rating is between high and very high.

Parks Canada warned that the resulting smoke from the fire may affect residents nearby. In peak burn times, between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00p.m., the fire burning in the backcountry may be more visible from the highway.

