PHOTOS: 2018 Treat Trail a success

The annual Treat Trail took place in Downtown Vernon Wednesday afternoon as children 12 and under all dressed up in their colourful and creative costumes swarmed the sidewalks to trick-or-treat at over 60 downtown businesses.

The event, which is organized by the Downtown Vernon Association and it’s members and sponsored by Tolko, recorded over 4,000 pedestrians from 3-5 p.m.

“The attendance numbers were higher than last year, and we’re happy to see so many children and their families come downtown and have some fun,” said DVA Events and Promotions Coordinator, Dudley Coulter.

The DVA would also like to thank the Vernon Leo’s and the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program for their help in keeping crosswalks safe during the event.

The next major event in Downtown Vernon is the 25th Annual Light Up on Saturday, Nov. 24 from 5-8 p.m.

