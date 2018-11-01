PHOTOS: 2018 Treat Trail a success

The annual Treat Trail took place in Downtown Vernon Wednesday afternoon as children 12 and under all dressed up in their colourful and creative costumes swarmed the sidewalks to trick-or-treat at over 60 downtown businesses.

The event, which is organized by the Downtown Vernon Association and it’s members and sponsored by Tolko, recorded over 4,000 pedestrians from 3-5 p.m.

“The attendance numbers were higher than last year, and we’re happy to see so many children and their families come downtown and have some fun,” said DVA Events and Promotions Coordinator, Dudley Coulter.

The DVA would also like to thank the Vernon Leo’s and the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program for their help in keeping crosswalks safe during the event.

The next major event in Downtown Vernon is the 25th Annual Light Up on Saturday, Nov. 24 from 5-8 p.m.

Sam and Leah Isaak pose with their kids Bennett, 7 months, and Evie, 2. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)
Siblings Bethany Wetzstein, 8, and brother Justin Wetzstein, 11 celebrated Halloween together. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)
Leah Auger, 4, Jill Auger, 2, and Ben Auger, 7, took to 30th Street to collect treats on Halloween afternoon. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)
Walker Massie, 3, takes a superhero power stance with father Logan Massie at the Treat Trail on Wednesday. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)
Jessica Kiss poses with niece Elleanor Gauthier, 2, who dug into her candy early. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)
Cody Bradshaw, 2, and Macy Eathorne, 2, took part in the treat trail on Wednesday afternoon. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)
Cody Bradshaw, 2, and Macy Eathorne, 2, strike a pose in their costumes. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)
Parents Brittany Kiss and Allan Arsenault took their son Lincoln Arsenault-Kiss, 3, to trick-or-treat on 30th Street Wednesday. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)
Jason and Trenia Chisholm dressed up with their kids Reece, 10 and Necko, 6, dressed up as a family of scary clowns Wednesday. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)
Jenny Hewitt, Joey Mackenzie, 9-month-old Rachel Hewitt pose alongside friends Ariel Strutt, Jarod Fehr and 8-month-old Rider Macaskill. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)
Riley Holly, 6, and Veronica Holly, 4, pose with the rest of their family — Ruby, Cory and Tracy — on the treat trail Wednesday. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)
Delilah Andrew, 6, and Elizabeth Flowers, 31 showed off their costumes. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)
Isla Stiven, Emma Markin, Jaden Scott and Abby Battersby dressed up as a series of cornstalks. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)
Xara Smith, 8, and Gage Smith, 4, quickly posed for a photo before continuing trick-or-treating in downtown Vernon. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)
Mary, Martin and Amelia Niedballa, 7, also took part in the festivities. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)
Amelia Sirianni and Montgomery Coe, 4, made their costumes this Halloween. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

PHOTOS: 2018 Treat Trail a success

