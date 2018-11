The Greater Vernon Recreational Centre has a variety of activities to celebrate National Child’s Day on Nov. 20, including crafts, mini-golf, decorating cookies, story-time, and drumming. Here, Kieran Terleski enjoys the climbing bars. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

The Greater Vernon Recreational Centre has a variety of activities to celebrate National Child’s Day on Nov. 20, including crafts, mini-golf, decorating cookies, story-time, and drumming. Haley Jaros gets in some mini-golf. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)