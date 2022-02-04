Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Planned avalanche control on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

Highway 1 will be closed at Three Valley Gap

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will be closed for a few hours this afternoon (Feb. 4) due to avalanche control work.

Work planned along the 15.4 km stretch of the Trans Canada Highway 9 km west of Revelstoke between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam Bridge will close the road from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

No detour will be available.

