RBC uses corporate donations to raise $6,200 for United Way

Leslie Natyshen (left) and Leea Lawson (right) of RBC present a corporate cheque in the amount of $6,200 to Linda Yule of United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap. Corporate donations are directed toward RBC Future Launch programs aimed at preparing youth for a changing workforce. (Photo submitted)

Thanks to corporate efforts from RBC, the United Way of North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap’s coffers has been boosted.

RBC donated $6,200 to the United Way locally courtesy of corporate donations, which are directed toward the RBC Future Launch programs aimed at preparing youth for a changing workforce.

All youth programs supported by United Way NOCS engage youth with their community and have mentoring aspects.



