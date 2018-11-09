REMEMBRANCE DAY: Students write memorable poem

Mrs. Stacey (nee Crosman) Johnston

I will Remember

The soldiers were so far away from their home.

Did they miss their family?

I hear guns, shouting and marching.

Were the soldiers scared?

There was fighting and some soldiers died,

Remembered by the people who love them.

Some soldiers died.

Then the war was over,

And everyone was happy.

There are lots of poppies,

To help us remember.

Thank you for making our country,

Safe and happy.

Thank you for helping us live.

Dictated and arranged by Division 4

Kindergarten, Promontory Heights

Elementary School