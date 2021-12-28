Revelstoke Nordic Ski club to host cross country ski trials ahead of BC Winter Games

Skiers of all ages will be competing at the event on Jan. 2

Fiona Woodman, one of many local skiers who will be competing on Jan. 2 on vying for a spot to represent the Okanagan Division at the BC Winter Games, racing at the recent Western Canadian Ski Championships. (Contributed by Revelstoke Nordic)

Young athletes from the area will be competing in Revelstoke on Jan. 2, ahead of the BC Winter Games with hopes of representing the Okanagan.

The Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club will be hosting the Okanagan Regional trials for the BC Winter Games Cross Country skiing event on January 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

While the event will be for skiers of all ages, the main focus will be on athletes born in 2007 – 2008 who hope to represent the Okanagan Zone at the Winter Games in February.

The event will also serve as Teck Okanagan Cup #1.

The Greater Vernon 2022 BC Winter Games will be held in Vernon from Feb. 24 – 27, and will host 1,800 athletes, coaches, and officials from communities across B.C.

Nordic events at the games, including the cross country skiing event, will be happening at Sovereign Lake Nordic Ski Club north of Vernon.

This will be the first BC Winter Games to be held since the pandemic began.

According to the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club, they will be following club and Cross Country BC COVID-19 protocols.

The Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club have asked users of the Macpherson parking lot to consider skiing at other times or using other access points for backcountry use while the games take place.

