Revelstoke’s population grows by over 9% since 2016: Statistics Canada

Revelstoke’s growth is higher than the provincial and national average

Revelstoke has experienced considerable population growth over the last five years according to census data released by Statistics Canada on Feb. 9.

According to Statistics Canada, the population in Revelstoke has grown by 9.4 per cent since 2016, from 7,562 residents to 8,275 in 2021.

The city’s 9.4 per cent change from 2016 is higher than B.C.’s (7.6 per cent) and Canada’s (5.2 per cent) growth averages during the same period of time.

“I have seen the census data and am a little surprised that the official population growth is only 9.4 per cent, when our Telus Insights data indicates many more people in our community year-round,” said Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz.

The City of Revelstoke has said that the population of the community nearly doubles by the end of December according to Telus Insights.

“One can only assume that many people here in our community do not identify Revelstoke as their primary residence,” added Mayor Sulz.

The census data also indicated uneven growth in private dwellings in the city, with an additional 197 recorded in the 2021 census, an increase of 5.6 per cent since 2016, but only a 2.9 per cent increase in private dwellings occupied by usual residents.

“Confirming what we thought, that many people are purchasing or building in our community but not occupying or living here year round,” said Mayor Sulz. “As in the rest of the country, adequate housing continues to be an issue.”

Revelstoke’s growth of 9.4 per cent is up considerably from the 5.7 per cent increase posted from 2011 to 2016, when the reported population rose to 7,547 from 7,139.

