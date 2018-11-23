Rotary Carol Fest kicks off Christmas season

Ringing in Christmas with the sounds of the season has been Vernon Rotary’s specialty since 1952.

There’s no easing into the holiday season at this Carol Festival, the choirs break out into song and musicians play. The Festival, an all-ages event, includes traditional favourite carols, current favourites and joyous entertainment provided by more than 40 groups including a cross-section of local children’s, church and community choirs, as well as musicians and vocal ensembles.

“Start your holiday season off with the magic and beauty of the 66th annual Rotary Carol Festival, taking place at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre this Dec. 1 and 2,” said Festival Chair Klaus Grieser. “Bring your family and friends to one of three shows, and hear the holiday songs of over 40 talented choirs and solo artists.”

This season’s special guest entertainer and headliners will be Marty Edwards and Pam Ferens. Edwards’ critically acclaimed tribute to Kenny Rogers has raised thousands of dollars for charity and delighted audiences ever since. He has entertained fans since the early ’70s, starting his career as a lead vocalist and guitarist for a Canadian-based country band. Marty Edwards and The Revival has become one of the top bands in the Okanagan.

Ferens is a versatile singer-songwriter who began a life-long love affair with music as a child. Performing in many talent contests, her dream unfolded in 1983 when Pam placed in the top two performers in a national music contest. Pam’s passion is new music and she is ready to entertain.

Molly Boyd again will play the piano for solo performers and for the sing-along.

There is also a sing-along with candles, so warm up your singing voice and join in no matter your sound.

A big part of the Festival is the Intermission in the lobby to meet friends, see the decorations and partake of hot drinks. Entrance is by cash donation at the door. Performances are on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.

Funds raised support local seniors.

“Through the support of generous local sponsors and volunteers from the Rotary Club of Vernon, the Rotary Carol Festival’s net proceeds go directly to the Spring Breakout Dinner for Seniors,” said Grieser.

