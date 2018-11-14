Sex-misconduct survey excludes vulnerable military members: Survivors’ group

But It’s Just 700 says recent research has shown young military members and those on training are among those most at risk for sexual violence

A survivors’ group for those affected by sexual misconduct in the military say the voices of particularly vulnerable service members are being left out of a survey meant to see how prevalent inappropriate behaviour is in the ranks.

The survey is conducted by Statistics Canada for the Canadian Forces and is the military’s most recent attempt to get a handle on how many service members have experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct over the previous 12 months.

Statistics Canada conducted a similar survey involving 43,000 Forces members in 2016 to set a baseline so senior commanders could see whether progress is being made in the fight against sexual misconduct.

But It’s Just 700, which represents former service members who experienced sexual trauma in uniform, is questioning the decision to omit certain military personnel, particularly those who are in training, at university, or on medical leave.

The military says such service members were not included because they were not likely to have been in active service in the Forces for the 12 full months the survey is meant to cover.

But It’s Just 700 says recent research has shown young military members and those on training are among those most at risk for sexual violence — and including them would provide a more accurate report on the extent of inappropriate behaviour.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada wants free trade deal with southeast Asian nations, Trudeau says

Just Posted

Hall call for Vernon’s Ken Holland

Four-time Stanley Cup-winning GM of Detroit Red Wings to be inducted into BC Sports Hall of Fame

Vernon on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

128 people died of overdoses in September across the province

Vernon rallies around family battling throat cancer news

The Thomas family is one of the many that are financially vulnerable to unexpected personal crises.

Sagmoen denied bail

Bail for Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was denied, to uproarious applause by rally supporters.

Lavington air quality advisory issued, open burning restrictions in effect

Lavington is under advisory due to high concentrations of fine particulates.

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

Black Panther claw, Power Rangers blade among 2018’s ‘worst toys,’ safety group says

The World Against Toys Causing Harm organized announced its 46th annual list in Boston on Tuesday

Active investigation into reported sexual assault at BC naval base

An Oct. 5 allegation is being investigated by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

Script of remarks from Vernon Remembrance Day event

There were audio issues during the presentation, so we post it for those who may have missed it.

Vernon Girl Guides heading to Toronto

Local fundraisers planned include Lavington garage sale, bottle drive and Facebook auction

Vernon hosts female Atom PeeWee Tournament

Inaugural event sees Kelowna, Penticton, Richmond and Vancouver in town

UBC Okanagan offers its expertise to struggling parents

Pilot walk-in clinic open to the public

Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics brings Mulan to Vernon

Finding Mulan is Nov. 23-24 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

VIDEO: Carport fire sets Kelowna apartment building aflame

Kelowna firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Pandosy Street about 4 a.m.

Most Read