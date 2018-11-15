Silver Star’s Gallery Odin warms up for winter

Invermere artist Ryan Bavin works on his glasswork, which will be featured at Gallery Odin for the Winter Show, with openings Nov. 22 and Nov. 24. (Submitted Photo)

Gallery Odin is fired up to welcome a glassworks artists to the Winter Show.

Ryan Bavin from Invermere, formerly with family operation Bavin Glassworks, is now new to Gallery Odin, Village Arts in Invermere and, showing work from the Soprano Series, one of which was purchased by the National Art Bank in Ottawa; Primitive Series, which is incorporating imagery made from coloured glass powder, and other techniques to give a primitive feel to the design and shape of the work.

Trained as a glassblower by his father, Pat, artistic expression has always been a part of everyday life. Bavin started apprenticing under his father at age 15 in 1988. Growing up in the Columbia Valley has played an instrumental part in the development of Bavin and his art. No matter what season, he has always felt a great passion for being in and around the Columbia Valley.

In 1996 he was given the opportunity to go to the Pilchuck Glass School in Stanwood, Washington. Since then he has returned to the school five times in such roles as teaching assistant and gaffer (lead glassblower). He has worked with internationally respected artists from Canada and around the world.

Bavin has now been working with glass for over 25 years, with his work in corporate and private collections worldwide, as well as the National Art Bank.

His work will be featured at the Winter Show at Gallery Odin with openings on Thursday, Nov. 22 from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 24 from 2-6 p.m. There is also a long list of work fro returning artists.

“Sharda Murray-Kieken is back in our winter show, now living in Vancouver Island, with more beautiful fused glass art,” said Maria Molnar of Gallery Odin. “We have more blown glass from the popular Lumel Studio in Whitehorse. Glass and forged steel from Doug Alcock. So lots of beautiful artistic glass.”

There is new artwork from local artists, abstracts from Barry Rafuse, Dana Roman and Teri Paul, acrylic buildup from Karel Doruyter, beautiful winter scenes from Jerry Markham, Destanne Norris, and Glenn Clark ; still life from Wendy Hart Penner; pointillism from Peter Stuhlmann; large cinnamon Bear from Derek Lynch; along with five small glass Bears.

Winter Gallery hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays 1-6 p.m.

