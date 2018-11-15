Invermere artist Ryan Bavin works on his glasswork, which will be featured at Gallery Odin for the Winter Show, with openings Nov. 22 and Nov. 24. (Submitted Photo)

Silver Star’s Gallery Odin warms up for winter

Invermere artist Ryan Bavin joins Winter Show

Gallery Odin is fired up to welcome a glassworks artists to the Winter Show.

Ryan Bavin from Invermere, formerly with family operation Bavin Glassworks, is now new to Gallery Odin, Village Arts in Invermere and, showing work from the Soprano Series, one of which was purchased by the National Art Bank in Ottawa; Primitive Series, which is incorporating imagery made from coloured glass powder, and other techniques to give a primitive feel to the design and shape of the work.

See: Okanagan artists featured at Gallery Odin art exhibit at Predator Ridge

Trained as a glassblower by his father, Pat, artistic expression has always been a part of everyday life. Bavin started apprenticing under his father at age 15 in 1988. Growing up in the Columbia Valley has played an instrumental part in the development of Bavin and his art. No matter what season, he has always felt a great passion for being in and around the Columbia Valley.

In 1996 he was given the opportunity to go to the Pilchuck Glass School in Stanwood, Washington. Since then he has returned to the school five times in such roles as teaching assistant and gaffer (lead glassblower). He has worked with internationally respected artists from Canada and around the world.

Bavin has now been working with glass for over 25 years, with his work in corporate and private collections worldwide, as well as the National Art Bank.

His work will be featured at the Winter Show at Gallery Odin with openings on Thursday, Nov. 22 from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 24 from 2-6 p.m. There is also a long list of work fro returning artists.

“Sharda Murray-Kieken is back in our winter show, now living in Vancouver Island, with more beautiful fused glass art,” said Maria Molnar of Gallery Odin. “We have more blown glass from the popular Lumel Studio in Whitehorse. Glass and forged steel from Doug Alcock. So lots of beautiful artistic glass.”

See: Glass artist and sculptor join Gallery Odin at Silver Star

There is new artwork from local artists, abstracts from Barry Rafuse, Dana Roman and Teri Paul, acrylic buildup from Karel Doruyter, beautiful winter scenes from Jerry Markham, Destanne Norris, and Glenn Clark ; still life from Wendy Hart Penner; pointillism from Peter Stuhlmann; large cinnamon Bear from Derek Lynch; along with five small glass Bears.

Winter Gallery hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays 1-6 p.m.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Film focuses on Kal Lake threat

Just Posted

Winter months mean more calls for Vernon’s crisis line

According to CMHA B.C., seasonal depression makes about 10 per cent of all depression cases.

Vernon taekwon-do athletes succeed at Nationals

Sundance Taekwon-do brought home five gold, seven silver and 15 bronze medals at National Championships and Team Selections at the Genesis Centre in Calgary last weekend.

Victoria awards North Okanagan communities cash

Vernon, Lumby receive provincial funds in lieu of property taxes

Vernon Civic Arena demolition demands creativity

“Now we know exactly how the structure is going to come down and have the rest mapped out.”

Further delays in Vernon attempted murder case

Tyson Darryl Cole, born in 1987, will appear next Dec. 6

VIDEO: People with diabetes meet their alert dogs

A diabetic alert dog is trained to detect low blood sugar in people who have Type 1 diabetes

Kal Rotary fundraiser leads to wheelchair van purchase

The $39,000 awarded by Kalamalka Rotary was instrumental in securing the $56,000 needed.

China says butt out; Canada calls for release of “arbitrarily” detained Muslims

A Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman accused Canada’s envoy of going beyond their diplomatic roles

Silver Star’s Gallery Odin warms up for winter

Invermere artist Ryan Bavin joins Winter Show

Dead Saskatoon tattoo artist’s skin removed and preserved

The skin was removed in honour of the well known artist’s work

Lower Mainland couple missing in Thompson-Okanagan area

Barriere RCMP received a missing persons report for two senior overdue travellers

Human remains found in South Okanagan vehicle fire

RCMP said the investigation to this point indicates the fire was accidental and not suspicious

B.C. Realtor suspended after helping intern forge note about sick grandma

Vancouver real estate agent Jaideep Singh Puri has to pay fine, take ethics course

Judge rules against ALC on rural B.C. subdivision

The ALC can’t change the definition of an acre, the judge ruled.

Most Read