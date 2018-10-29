Smoky blues, jazz, fill Okanagan venues

Blue Moon Marquee will rock the Vernon Elks Lodge for a performance presented by No Nap Nov. 13. (Lindsay Dakin Photography)

A swing jazz act that has gained local renown is coming back for more.

Jazz festival favourite and Maple Blues Award-nominated duo Blue Moon Marquee will be headlining an evening at the Elks Lodge No. 45, with opening local solo electric guitar-wielding songstress Spooky, Nov. 13.

Blue Moon Marquee is comprised of the one-woman rhythm section, featuring foot percussion and stand up bass, Badlands Jass Colette and electric blues guitar howler A. W. “Big Al” Cardinal – known for their slick, smokey, true-to-genre sound taking listeners back to 1920s New York City jazz clubs and the dive bars of New Orleans and beyond.

“I think we both respect the old style of blues and jazz performers,” Colette said in a past interview with The Morning Star. “Alexander had been living in New York and came to Vancouver to record an album. I played bass and sang on it. We instantly knew we had to play together.”

With two full-length albums under their belt and a ton of raucous, upbeat swinging originals between powerful sombre and sultry pieces, Blue Moon Marquee is an incredible live act for dancing for those who like lindy hop, swing, jive, two-step. Cheek to Cheek, an event ticket vendor, offers a discount on dance classes for those who purchase tickets in their location so they can brush up on their moves beforehand, a No Nap spokesperson said.

Tickets are $15 presale and $20 at the door and are available through No Nap’s primary vendors Expressions of Time, Teassential and Cheek to Cheek. Email no.nap.records@gmail.com for more information or online presale tickets. Doors open at 7 p.m. The music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Blue Moon Marquee will also play Muninns Post in Kelowna Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

“No Nap would like to send a big thank you out to everyone who attended their last live show with Abigail Lapell,” a spokesperson said. “We were able to fill an entire trunk and back seat with warm layer donations for the Gateway Shelter, which were gratefully received.”

