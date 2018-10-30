(Photo contributed)

Stage play about Christian persecution comes to Vernon

The event takes place at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Okanagan Landing Community Church.

A new stage play about Christian persecution around the world will be in Vernon on Friday, Nov. 9 at Okanagan Landing Community Church.

Voice of the Martyrs Canada sponsors the national tour of the play, enacting the true stories of the best-selling author Richard Wurmbrand. It’s considered an immersive experience and expresses two parts of the 40-year-old mandate of VOMC: “inspiring and awakening Canadians on ways to assist Christian victims of persecution globally.” The stage play brings to life the ministry’s late founder Richard Wurmbrand, author of Tortured For Christ, to tell his own tale from a prison cell.

“In researching Richard Wurmbrand’s story, I was surprised by joy. I discovered a man overflowing with hope and love and even humour. Amid the suffering, he found the supernatural,” said Solitary Refinement playwright Dennis Hassell. “He found Christ in ways more tangible than we normally find in our comfortable churches. Richard never wanted us to feel sorry for him; he felt sorry for us.”

In collaboration with director and triple-Dora Award nominee Tom Carson, Hassel — an award-winning playwright — performs the role of Wurmbrand. Hassell and Carson have also partnered on nationally touring shows including The Big Picture, 2000 Candles, The Missionary, and The Sacred Diary of Adrian Plass. They are also joined by Emmy and Gemini award-winning composer Tom Szczesniak who created the original score for the play. Videography and state-of-the-art lighting are also be used in telling this story.

The event is free but donations are welcome. The play is for anyone 13-plus and is set to run for about 75 minutes

(Photo contributed)

