Hip Hop artist Justin Nerling (aka TassNata) has been granted $10,000 from Storyhive to create a music video for his latest song Feelings with Tona, which will feature Alberta and B.C. landscapes. (Video still)

Storyhive grant music to Vernon’s TassNata’s ears

Local hip hop artist awarded $10,000 to produce music video

Vernon’s own TassNata (aka Justin Nerling) is part of a team that has received a $10,000 grant from Storyhive to produce a music video.

Alongside fellow hip-hop artist Tona, the video is part of Storyhive’s 2018 Music Video Edition.

The video, called Feelings would be filmed in Nerling’s own backyard of Western Canada — portraying a peaceful landscape to escape to from life’s negativity.

“The whole song is just about being tired of all the negativity in the world and wanting to run away from it all,” said Nerling.

Out of over 221 entries, Feelings was selected as one of 40 grant recipients from B.C. and Alberta. Each team will receive $10,000 to produce their music video, as well as, distribution opportunities, mentorship and training.

“Shooting this video with a guy as talented as Brody Jones in the mountains of B.C. and Alberta would mean a lot to me being able to showcase the landscape where I grew up,” said Nerling in his pitch video.

Feelings is the latest collaboration by TassNata and Tona. Let’s Go was their first song, followed by Bring the Horns, filmed in the now demolished Civic Arena.

Storyhive’s Music Video Edition, now in its fourth year, opened for submissions in September 2018, providing diverse creators across Western Canada the opportunity to bring their dream projects to life, through a combination of music and film.

