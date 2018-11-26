The Pink Floyd Experience coming to the South Okanagan

Dark Side of the Moon and Greatest Hits to be played at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

A unique concert, featuring The Pink Floyd Experience, brings Dark Side of the Moon and Greatest Hits to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Jeff Parry Promotions and Greatest Albums Live are back with their next presentation of legendary rock albums brought to life on stage. Following the great reception of Led Zeppelin IV and AC/DC’s Back in Black, an all new show featuring the talents of The Pink Floyd Experience is coming to Penticton on Feb. 25, 2019.

In addition to Dark Side of the Moon, released on March 1, 1973, all of Pink Floyd’s greatest hits are performed live, including favourites like Have a Cigar, Learning To Fly, Comfortably Numb, Run Like Hell and many rarities not often heard live. Without question, Pink Floyd remains one of the most influential rock bands of all time.

In this unique concert experience, hear Dark Side of the Moon and Greatest Hits performed one night, front-to-back, by a world-class band led by the Pink Floyd Experience’s front-man Tom Quinn.

Ticket are $39.50 and $49.50 (additional fees apply) and go on sale this Friday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC), over the phone at 1-877-763-2849 or online at ValleyFirstTix.com.

