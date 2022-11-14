The BCHC represents a union between the KIJHL and the PJHL, two of the provinces Junior B hockey leagues. (BCHC)

The BCHC represents a union between the KIJHL and the PJHL, two of the provinces Junior B hockey leagues. (BCHC)

Top junior hockey talent heading to BCHC Prospects Game

The event will showcase the top young players from the KIJHL and PJHL in a competitive game

Top young talent from two of the provinces premier junior leagues will go head-to-head next week in the inaugural British Columbia Hockey Conference Prospects Game.

The first-of-its-kind event will take place on Nov. 22 at the Sardis Sports Complex in Chilliwack, BC. Rosters are made up of players born from 2004 to 2006, with the top young talent from the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League facing off against the top prospects from the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

The KIJHL and PJHL announced the creation of the British Columbia Hockey Conference earlier this season. The partnership between the two B.C. junior hockey leagues hopes to advance the level of competitive hockey in the province.

The KIJHL represents 19 communities in the Kootenay’s and Okanagan regions of B.C. The PJHL is comprised of 13 teams, all located in the Lower Mainland, and more specifically the Metro Vancouver area.

The game will spotlight the top young talent of the two leagues to coaches and scouts from Junior A programs and beyond. Teams will travel to Chilliwack on Nov. 21 to attend a banquet.

KIJHL Prospects

  • Damon Cunningham (G, Sicamous Eagles)
  • Owen Aura (D, Kamloops Storm)
  • Max Chakrabarti (D, Creston Valley Thunder Cats)
  • Ben Edwards (D, Grand Forks Border Bruins)
  • Tyler Seminoff (D, Nelson Leafs)
  • Zachary Peitsch (D, Kelowna Chiefs)
  • Tyler Smoluk (D, 100 Mile House Wranglers)
  • Chad Bates (F, Grand Forks Border Bruins)
  • Taylor Haggerty (F, Fernie Ghostriders)
  • Keenan Ingram (F, Columbia Valley Rockies)
  • Kurtis Kinoshita (F, Revelstoke Grizzlies)
  • Jalen McRae (F, Princeton Posse)
  • Kent Moors (F, Summerland Steam)
  • Aiden Morcom (F, Kelowna Chiefs)
  • Jake Phillips-Watts (F, Kamloops Storm)
  • Austin Rampone (F, Osoyoos Coyotes)
  • Evan Tsadilas (F, Golden Rockets)
  • Jonathan Ward (F, Princeton Posse)
  • Daniel Wittenberg (F, Revelstoke Grizzlies)
  • Austin Seibel (G, North Okanagan Knights)

PJHL Prospects

  • Zach Shaughnessy (G, Delta Ice Hawks)
  • Dylan Rempel (G, Chilliwack Jets)
  • Ben Filippone (D, Surrey Knights)
  • Nicholas Goyer (D, Langley Trappers)
  • Bruce Grey (D, Port Moody Panthers)
  • Michael McIntyre (D, Richmond Sockeyes)
  • Brandon Osborne (D, Ridge Meadows Flames)
  • Lukas Ravenstein (D, Ridge Meadows Flames)
  • Andrew Casellato (F, Vancouver Wolf Pack)
  • Dylan Emerson (F, Port Moody Panthers)
  • Payton Hu (F, Delta Ice Hawks)
  • Jamie Hylands (F, Langley Trappers)
  • Colin Jang (F, Delta Ice Hawks)
  • Theo Kochan (F, Ridge Meadows Flames)
  • Zack Lagrange (F, Ridge Meadows Flames)
  • Teo Lin (F, Richmond Sockeyes)
  • Ryden Mathieson (F, Port Moody Panthers)
  • Cohen Muc (F, Ridge Meadows Flames)
  • Brayden Sinclair (F, Delta Ice Hawks)
  • Jacob Zaurrini (F, Langley Trappers)

The 2022 BCHC Top Prospects Game will face off at 6:00 PM on Nov. 22 and will be broadcast on Hockey TV.

