Cameron Trott, right, and Jagger Williamson of the Vipers double-team Cam Donaldson of the Powell River Kings last season. (Morning Star File)

Trott back in Vipers den

The Vernon Vipers received a pretty sweet late stocking stuffer in veteran d-man Cameron Trott

The Vernon Vipers received a pretty sweet late stocking stuffer today as defenceman Cameron Trott has returned to the B.C. Hockey League team.

The 20-year-old Anmore, B.C. product spent the first half of the season with the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves in the NCAA. Trott rang up two goals and one assist in 10 games.

Last year in Vernon, the right-handed shot recorded three goals and 20 points in 32 games after being obtained in a trade with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder has more than 110 games of BCHL experience and will be a welcomed addition to an already solid Viper blueline.

“Any time you can add a player of this calibre without having to subtract from your roster it is a positive for sure,” said Viper head coach Mark Ferner. “Cam is a player we know very well and we are very excited to have him back and in our lineup.”

The Vipers had an available roster space with 20-year-old Tanner Wishnowski still on injured reserve. Trott is expected to make his season debut against his former team when the Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks hook up in a home and home series beginning Friday in Salmon Arm. Game time Saturday at Kal Tire Place is 6 p.m.

Update: Collision closes Trans-Canada Highway near Three Valley Gap

