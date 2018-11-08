United Way giving campaign underway in Okanagan-Shuswap

The United Way Community Giving campaign in the North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap is well underway.

Be the reason United Way is able to make a difference in the lives of children, youth, families, people with diverse-abilities and seniors.

Donations to United Way stay local and are invested in the community they are raised in. Your United Way funds programs addressing some of the most urgent needs in our community – from programs for prenatal nutrition to youth engagement, to post-partum depression and trauma counselling for women, as well as safe, enriching places for kids after-school.

“When people get to a program funded by United Way they are looking to improve their own situation or have a better outcome for their children and their family,” said Linda Yule, executive director of United Way NOCS. “We cannot solve poverty or homelessness but we can work with those on the front lines dealing with the people and families in crisis.”

There are growing needs in the communities.

One in five children lives in poverty. There is a growing gap between the rich and the poor – more than 50 per cent of households are only two paycheques away from losing their car or house.

One in five people lives with mental illness and these issues and challenges impact everyone.

“And none of us knows what is around the corner,” said Yule.

All donations received by Dec. 31 will get a 2018 tax receipt.

For more information on the impact of your donations, visit: http://unitedwaynocs.com/community-impact/

To donate to the campaign, visit http://unitedwaynocs.com/get-involved/give or call 250-549-1346.



