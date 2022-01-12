Highway 1, by Griffin Lake, about 27 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

Highway 1, by Griffin Lake, about 27 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

UPDATED: Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke

No detour will be available

UPDATE: 2:00 p.m.

Due to high avalanche hazard, the start time for the planned avalanche control has been pushed ahead. Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is now closed.

No detour is available.

—-

Planned avalanche control will close Highway 1 near Revelstoke for a number of hours this evening (Jan. 12).

According to DriveBC, work planned on the 15 km stretch between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam Bridge west of Revelstoke will close the highway between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. this evening.

No detour will be available.

Visit drivebc.ca and plan your route before heading out.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap golf pros crack PGA of BC top 100 of 2021 list

READ MORE: MP Morrison calls for more ICU capacity, lends support to fined local gym owner

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Previous story
Ronald McDonald House to ban unvaccinated families, visitors; alternate housing to be found
Next story
Kent Institution outbreak grows to more than 60 COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Paramedics responded to spike in overdose calls in Vernon, Salmon Arm in 2021, a trend seen across B.C. (File photo)
Overdose calls to paramedics spike in Vernon, Salmon Arm in 2021

(File photo)
UBC Okanagan delays in-person classes as Omicron spreads

Traffic was at a standstill on Highway 97 south of Vernon Wednesday morning before it was closed due to a vehicle incident. (Gary Marchand photo)
UPDATE: Vernon motorists asked to avoid travel: RCMP

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Hamlets in Vernon on Jan. 9, 2022. (Hamlets file photo)
COVID-19 outbreaks reported at two Vernon care homes