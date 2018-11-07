Vancouver rockers stay true to classic roots at Lorenzo’s

Redwoods is set to rock Lorenzo’s Cafe in Ashton Creek Nov. 17. (Photo submitted)

They’re determined to keep the modern day rock scene alive, one show at a time.

Vancouver’s four-piece rockers Redwood is set to ignite the Lorenzo’s Cafe stage Nov. 17.

“(We) write and perform (our) own original music with a variety of fast and slow-paced songs, from intricate melodies to straight ahead, driving rock and roll,” said Chad Carlsen, bassist and backup vocalist.

With sounds reminiscent of ’70s classic rock, ’90s alternative and beyond, Redwoods aims to continue the legacy of their greatest influences. Redwoods has headlined all over Vancouver at places such as The Roxy, Cobalt, Railway SBC, and Studio Records, and is coming off of their WTF TOUR that rolled through the Interior with the band’s latest release Study Night.

Redwoods takes the Lorezno’s Cafe stage at 8 p.m. Doors open for dinner at 6 p.m. Cover is $10.

