UPDATE: Highway 1 near Revelstoke reopens following vehicle incident

UPDATE: 10:00 a.m.
The incident that closed Highway 1 in both directions approximately 1 km east of Revelstoke is now clear.
✅CLEAR – #BCHwy1 The vehicle incident that had the highway closed in both directions approximately 1 km east of #Revelstoke is now clear.
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 22, 2022
ORIGINAL:
A vehicle incident near Revelstoke has closed Highway 1.
The incident occurred at approximately 9 a.m. on the highway, 1 km east of Revelstoke, between Meadows in the Sky Parkway and Townley St.
⛔ #BCHwy1 vehicle incident has the road CLOSED in both directions 1 km east of #Revelstoke. Drive with caution in the area and expect delays.
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 22, 2022
An assessment is currently in progress. DriveBC are asking the public to watch for traffic control personnel.
A snowfall warning is in effect for much of the Interior. According to Environment Canada, snowfall is expected to taper off into the evening.
