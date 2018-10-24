Vernon Bridal Event goes big

Annual show moves into larger space at Vernon Recreation Centre for amped-up show

Great news for brides to be.

Vernon’s annual bridal show returns bigger and better and in a new, larger vocation.

The Vernon Bridal Event will take over the Vernon Recreation Centre auditorium Saturday, Nov. 24, from 6 to 10 p.m. with its event called White Wonderland.

“This event is going to give you a night to remember,” said co-organizer Lindsay James. “There will be 80+ vendors, cascading lights, butlers in the buff, Okanagan wines, brides’ gift bag, a massive sale, prizes, lingerie, bridal fashion show, live entertainment, wedding dress sample sale and delicious treats.

“We’ve moved to a much larger venue, so it will be a massive show, amped up for sure. It’s the only way to plan your wedding. Gather your bride tribe.”

The Vernon Bridal Event is a 19+ event. VIP tickets are $35, which gets VIPs an early, extra hour to browse and sample.

“Our VIPs will be skipping the lineup with early entry at 5 p.m.,” said James. “You will be greeted with delicious rosemary infused cocktails and chocolate covered strawberries. VIPs will enjoy one hour to yourselves to browse and chat with vendors, enjoy some of the Okanagan’s best wines, try on dresses at the sample sale, enjoy service from butlers in the buff and front row seats at the fashion show.”

The fashion show is slated to start at 9 p.m.

A group rate of $17 is for groups of five or more, giving each person 15 per cent off the VBE tickets.

Regular tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

More information can be found at vernonbridalevent.com.


