Owner JD Batbatan takes his cat everywhere— including stand-up paddleboarding. (Photo contributed)

Vernon cat loves paddleboarding

Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.

A Vernon man has gained a reputation for bringing his pet everywhere with him — even paddleboarding.

JD Batbatan said his three-year-old cat Logan, named after the X-men character, loves the water and has been paddleboarding and hiking with him for the last two summers.

While cats are typically known for hating water, Batbatan said Logan actually enjoys their trips to the lake and, because he’s a pretty good swimmer, doesn’t even need to wear a life jacket.

“He’s a Bengal cat so they actually really like water. He’s been paddleboarding with me for a couple of years now so he’s really comfortable out there,” said Batbatan.

Their escapades are documented through Instagram @supingcat. The page description reads: “I think I’m a dog trapped in a cat’s body.”

Batbatan is a videographer who immigrated to Canada from the Philippines. He said his goal is to inspire people from the Okanagan to get outside and enjoy nature.

“It’s really not about the videos or Instagram for me. People here just don’t seem to realize what they have. I’ve travelled around the world and this place is wonderful and I think people should enjoy it and really take advantage of it. Most people don’t and that’s really a shame,” Batbatan said. “I wanted to inspire them to go out and enjoy it. whether that’s biking, paddleboarding, boating, skiing, snowboarding, whatever. There’s so much to do and I just want people to get out there and enjoy it.”

Logan The SUPing Cat from J.D on Vimeo.

