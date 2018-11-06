Vernon Children’s Christmas Gift House underway

The community’s help is needed to assist children low on cash but big on heart this Christmas.

Sandra Bradley at Sutton Group Lakefront Realty Vernon started the Children’s Christmas Workshop in 2006 with the help of a few colleagues. They were looking for a way to give back to the community and help those less fortunate.

Donations of gifts for moms or dads are being sought. Sutton Realtors have rolled up their sleeves to pitch in with Sandra Bradley and the Red Head Realtor team in our office.

Children low on cash but big on heart can purchase gifts for their parents, grandparent and important adults in their lives.

With the help of volunteers, the store is set up with gifts donated by the community. Moms and dads wait in the kitchen enjoying a cup of coffee, Sun Rype juice and baked goods while the Kal Secondary Leadership Program students escort the children though the store helping them pick out the perfect gift.

The gifts are then wrapped by other volunteers so they are ready to go directly under the Christmas tree. The kids get to experience the joy of giving. For 10 cents to $1 they can buy a great gift to put under the tree for the special adults in their lives. Any money raised is returned back to the community. It is such a joy watching the pride and smiles on the young children’s faces as they carry their purchased gifts back to mom and dad.

Over 60 volunteers help with the event. This event would not be possible without the generous donations received by the community. Please check your cupboards, drawers, and closets for any items you may have but no longer need or want.

We are looking for items a child would like to purchase for moms or dads. Things like: Wallets, tools, gadgets, games, trinkets, jewelry, lotions, candles, decorative items, kitchenware and novelty items. We also need gift bags, wrap, tissue and bows. The items can be used but must look new.

Unwrapped Donations can be dropped off at:

Sutton Group Lakefront Realty Ladies World We Care Home Health Services People Place Century 21 Executives Vernon Re/Max Vernon Royal LePage Vernon Vantage One Realty/Credit Unions Brew Mart Vernon City Furniture, Vernon

A big Thanks to We Care Home Health Services, North Okanagan Optimist Club & The crew at Home Building Center for their continued support. They have helped with the event from the start and their donations are greatly appreciated. Some of our volunteers do a work potluck and get their co-workers to all bring in a gift for the event. A big thanks to the crew at Home Building Centre for their continued support. They have helped with the event from the start and their donation is greatly appreciated.

The event is only successful because of the generous donations from the community and volunteers that help put it together.

This year’s event will be held at The People Place on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you require more information about this event please call Sandra Bradley at Sutton Group Lakefront Vernon (250)549-3944