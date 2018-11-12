VIDEO: Vernon Farmers’ Market bustles at rec centre

It may have moved indoors for the season but the Vernon Farmers’ Market was no less dynamic.

It may have moved indoors for the season but the Vernon Farmers’ Market was no less dynamic at the Vernon Recreation Centre on Monday.

Organizers did an excellent job laying out the vendor grid in a way that led to purposeful browsing while avoiding bottlenecks of eager shoppers.

Musical guests the Porch Pickers were well received as the trio laid down authentic folk tunes to the passing masses.

Perhaps ironically, the weather was conducive to an outdoor event Monday, with sunny skies and the temperature at 3 C.

The next event is the official opening of the indoor market on Nov. 23. See the Farmers’ Market website at https://www.vernonfarmersmarket.ca/ for details.

