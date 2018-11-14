Vernon Girl Guide members are jumping for joy over the opportunity to attend a camp in Toronto in August and will be hosting several fundraisers throughout the community to get them there. (Submitted Photo)

Vernon Girl Guides heading to Toronto

Local fundraisers planned include Lavington garage sale, bottle drive and Facebook auction

For the past month, you’ve been seeing Girl Guides out selling their mint cookies at various locations like the Superstore, Butcher Boys and Shopper’s. Cookies help fund the activities and camps that the units take part in.

This year a group of 14 girls and four leaders from Vernon will be selling even more cookies to help towards the cost of a camp in Toronto called LEAP, which they are attending Aug. 4-10. LEAP 2019 is a provincial camp designed for adventurers and explorers.

“They will be meeting up to 2,000 girls from all over, to participate in activities such as rock climbing, high ropes, archery, hiking, canoeing, kayaking, swimming, paddle boarding, and so much more,” said Mel Francescutti. “If that isn’t enough adventure, they plan to tour around Toronto for an additional week, seeing Niagara Falls, the Toronto Zoo and Canada’s Wonderland.”

Cookies are not their only fundraiser though. You may have already seen them at the IPE composting for Spa Hills, or bagging groceries at the Superstore. They’ve been washing dishes at the Elks Hall and selling Poppies for the Legion. They will be having a bottle drive on Jan. 6th, a By Donation Garage Sale in Lavington on April 20, and a Facebook auction in the spring.

“So stop by one of their many fundraisers and help support these girls in their efforts to raise the funds needed for this trip,” said Francescutti.

For more details or if you have returnables or garage sale items that need picking up, or are a business owner that would like to donate to the Girl Guides auction, email GuiderMelF@gmail.com or Shala at vernontrex@gmail.com. Bottles can also be donated to the 2nd Vernon Guide account at Chasers Bottle Depot.

And if you haven’t already heard, there’s a new unit in town! Trex is for girls aged 12-17 that want to do more outdoor adventure activities.

“They meet monthly to plan or take part in an activity,” said Francescutti, who is with the new Trex unit. “Activities will challenge them physically, mentally and emotionally.”

Some activities planned so far are rollerskating, snowshoeing, rock climbing at Cougar Canyon, hosteling in Kelowna, and hiking local trails.

“If you know a girl that would enjoy a little more adventure in her life, register online at http://www.girlguides.ca/.”

