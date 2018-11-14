Vernon gym’s reverse advent calendar supports Salvation Army

9Round Vernon is hosting a reverse advent calendar until Dec. 5

They may be only a year-and-a-half into their new business, but that hasn’t stopped Ralph and Mily Buisine from giving back.

As part of their ongoing efforts to support the community, the Buisines are hosting a reverse advent calendar until Dec. 5 at their gym 9Round Vernon.

“Christmas is really important for me. We kind of know what it is like to spend Christmas alone and it’s hard for me to know people are spending Christmas alone and without food,” Mily said. “The point is to collect items for the people in need for Christmas.”

To help fill that void, the gym’s reverse advent calendar is seeking donations, both from members and non-members, of non-perishable food items, daily essentials and toys. The donation period kicked off Nov. 2 and runs until the Buisines will drop off whatever items have been collected to the Salvation Army Nov. 6.

“It’s not just about the gym. We want to help the community as much as we can. If everyone brings just one item, we can fill these by the end of November,” Ralph said. “No matter the way, we try to give back, by the gym or by donating. We want to help.”

The business-partner duo and parents of young children moved to Vernon from Calgary last spring to open 9Round. Since its opening in May 2017, 9Round has played host to four fundraisers all in the name of supporting those in need, Ralph said.

“When we arrived here we had nothing, but we were happy because it was our dream to live in Canada,” Mily added and said that they felt welcome from the start. “That’s why we want to give back and help as we can, just with small things to thank Canadians and their country.

“We are happy to be able to help people just to see them with a smile. It’s priceless.”

Donations can be dropped off at 9Round Vernon during regular business hours of 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. For more information, find 9Round Vernon on Facebook.

