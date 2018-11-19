Vernon invited to nominate Multicultural Community Champions

Vernon will be honouring and acknowledging Multicultural Community Champions through nominations.

For the fourth year, Vernon will be honouring and acknowledging Multicultural Community Champions through a public nomination process.

The goal of the program is to celebrate multiculturalism and show how diversity strengthens our community by highlighting the contributions of local residents.

The Executive Director of the Social Planning Council, Annette Sharkey says, “Our community is rich with people from indigenous cultures as well as people from around the world contributing to the fabric of our society. We’ve had such a positive response to the program and we’re excited to continue to share these amazing stories.”

RELATED: Vernon Community Champion keeping roots alive

RELATED: Vernon community champion an advocate for Métis

The nomination process is simple. Just complete a simple form and submitting it to the Social Planning by email before Dec. 15, 2018. The forms are available to download online at www.socialplanning.ca

We are looking for people who are connected to a diverse cultural and contribute to our community through entrepreneurship, career, mentorship or volunteerism. Nominees will need to be comfortable being celebrated, sharing their culture and having their story told publicly. Up to 10 nominations will be selected as Community Champions and will have their story professionally written and shared in the community. They will also be honoured at a multicultural reception in March 2019 and receive a keepsake copy of their feature story.

Sharkey adds, “Under the banner “Respect Works Here” these stories inspire and captivate readers. Respect comes from understanding each other better and this simple initiative shows the strength our community gains from embracing and celebrating diversity.”

The Social Planning Council is the host agency for the Vernon Local Immigration Partnership Council as well as the Thompson Okanagan Respect Network. The funding for this initiative was provided by the Province of B.C.

To report a typo, email: newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
PHOTOS: Celebrating National Child’s Day
Next story
JCI Alternative Gift Fair gives back

Just Posted

Alpine season delayed at SilverStar

SilverStar Mountain Resort too warm to open Thursday

Armstrong woman leads Clean Water for Haiti

Non-profit organization looks to improve access to clean drinking water

Vernon Magnums capture B.C. football title

Magnums edge Abbotsford Falcons 7-6 in B.C. 9-Man Atom Division championship

Bail hearing put over for two Vernon murder suspects

The bail hearing for Richard Fairgrieve and Jacqueline Nicole Leavins was adjourned to Dec. 17

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted

The following people are wanted on various warrants by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP

Weekday weather update

A look at your weather for the week of Nov. 19 in the Okanagan - Shuswap

Massage fundraiser already making a difference

Vernon event already raised $500 for family battling throat cancer news

Jamie Koe, other curlers kicked out of bonspiel for being too drunk

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Work closes Vernon sinkhole road

42nd Avenue closed until Dec. 3

JCI Alternative Gift Fair gives back

Annual event goes Saturday 10-2 at Schubert Centre

MP Mary Ng talks exports at Vernon Chamber event

Minister Ng was appointed Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion in July 2018.

Homicide victim found under B.C. bridge identified as Hells Angels member

Chad John Wilson was one of four men arrested in Spain in 2013 on allegations of smuggling cocaine.

Designer brings shared office space to Vernon

Vernon/Coldstream space gives working people a better option than kitchen table or basement

Kelowna Sikh temple vandalized with racist graffiti

Racist graffiti was found on the side of the building this morning

Most Read