Vernon invited to nominate Multicultural Community Champions

For the fourth year, Vernon will be honouring and acknowledging Multicultural Community Champions through a public nomination process.

The goal of the program is to celebrate multiculturalism and show how diversity strengthens our community by highlighting the contributions of local residents.

The Executive Director of the Social Planning Council, Annette Sharkey says, “Our community is rich with people from indigenous cultures as well as people from around the world contributing to the fabric of our society. We’ve had such a positive response to the program and we’re excited to continue to share these amazing stories.”

The nomination process is simple. Just complete a simple form and submitting it to the Social Planning by email before Dec. 15, 2018. The forms are available to download online at www.socialplanning.ca

We are looking for people who are connected to a diverse cultural and contribute to our community through entrepreneurship, career, mentorship or volunteerism. Nominees will need to be comfortable being celebrated, sharing their culture and having their story told publicly. Up to 10 nominations will be selected as Community Champions and will have their story professionally written and shared in the community. They will also be honoured at a multicultural reception in March 2019 and receive a keepsake copy of their feature story.

Sharkey adds, “Under the banner “Respect Works Here” these stories inspire and captivate readers. Respect comes from understanding each other better and this simple initiative shows the strength our community gains from embracing and celebrating diversity.”

The Social Planning Council is the host agency for the Vernon Local Immigration Partnership Council as well as the Thompson Okanagan Respect Network. The funding for this initiative was provided by the Province of B.C.

