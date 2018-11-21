Vernon Museum makes time for tea

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holidays Dec. 15

Treat yourself to a break during this hectic time of year and sit down for Christmas Tea at the museum.

This joyous occasion will recharge your batteries and get you ready for whatever Christmas preparations are still on your list, whether that be shopping, baking or decorating.

Picture yourself, seated at festively decorated tables set amongst the museum’s collections, sipping tea, enjoying delicate finger sandwiches and sampling decadent desserts, with the charming Doug Edgar as your emcee leading the afternoon merriment.

See: Christmas ghosts haunt Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre

“Returning again this year to captivate our guests are the dynamic duo of Sally Evans and Molly Boyd. They are fabulous at encouraging everyone to sing along to interactive songs like Six White Boomers, as well as beautiful classics such as Silent Night,” said Denise Marsh, marketing and communications coordinator for the museum.

“Events Coordinator, Jean Manifold has once again outdone herself! Many guests will be leaving with door prizes. We thank all our wonderful donors in advance and regret we cannot list them all now,” said Marsh.

“If you still need to do some Christmas shopping, don’t fret, we can help you select the perfect gift, and give you 20 per cent off your museum gift shop purchase! Some exclusions apply.”

See: Vernon Children’s Christmas Gift House underway

The Christmas Tea is set for Saturday, Dec. 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. As the teas always sell out, purchase your tickets early to avoid disappointment. Tickets are $30 per person, available at the museum, or alternatively, they can be purchased with a credit card over the phone. Reserve your table of six or join a table to meet someone new.

For more information, call 250-550-3140, email mail@vernonmuseum.ca, visit www.vernonmuseum.ca or find us on Facebook.

